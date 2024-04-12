KeyCorp Trims Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Target Price to $11.00

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Arcadium Lithium stock opened at 4.39 on Tuesday. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of 3.95 and a 12-month high of 29.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.62.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

