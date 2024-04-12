Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KMB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.25. 484,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

