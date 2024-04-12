Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 528,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after acquiring an additional 877,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.