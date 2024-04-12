KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $113.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.64.

NYSE KKR opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

