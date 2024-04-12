KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $625.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $671.84.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $700.61 on Monday. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

