Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.80

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 74925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00. Insiders own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
