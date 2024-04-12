Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $19.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.