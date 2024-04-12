KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.64. KT shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 300,858 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

KT Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 3,326,251 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 299.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KT by 215.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,284,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 632,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

