Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Down 7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.21. 96,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 284,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 42.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

