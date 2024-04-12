LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 84.5% in March

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.5 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $29.30 during trading on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.