Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.65. 14,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 52,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

