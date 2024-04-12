Lazard’s (LAZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lazard by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 146,437 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 484,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

