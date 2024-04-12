Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $30.84

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $29.98. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 856,426 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.