LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Paula Cipollone Sells 3,369 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $25,099.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,937.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paula Cipollone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $96,992.28.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.13 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,573,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

