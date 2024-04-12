Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.06. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 58,305 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 852,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

