Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

