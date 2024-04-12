Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $453.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.22. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.