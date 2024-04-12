LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.08.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.65 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,839. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

