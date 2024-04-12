LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.