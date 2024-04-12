LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $1.76 on Monday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $54.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
