LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $1.76 on Monday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $54.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

