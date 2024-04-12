Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.10 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.10.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.09 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

