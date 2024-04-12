Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.48. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,663,615 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

