M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Performance
LON WINK opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.28. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.18 ($2.28).
M Winkworth Company Profile
