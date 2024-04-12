M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

LON WINK opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.28. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.18 ($2.28).

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.