Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,737.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $26.61 million and approximately $100,737.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013462 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,851.91 or 0.99998992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00122748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000636 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $70,726.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

