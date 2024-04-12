MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $239.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $217.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.48. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $344.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

