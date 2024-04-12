Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAXN. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

MAXN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

