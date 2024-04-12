Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rezolute news, Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 36,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $69,720.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $220,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 179,403 shares of company stock worth $306,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 768,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rezolute by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,544,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

