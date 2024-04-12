Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 5.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.03. 6,451,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,911,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

