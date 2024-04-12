Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,228,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $82.16 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

