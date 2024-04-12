Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 17,110 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

