Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,210,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,004,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

