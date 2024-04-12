Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $36.13. 422,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

