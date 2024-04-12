Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 44,615 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,692. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.