Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,860,403.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.0 %

ABNB traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.45. 1,522,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

