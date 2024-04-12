Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,857 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 692,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,468. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

