Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,396 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,934. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

