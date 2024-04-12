Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,632 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,075,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.