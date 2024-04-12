Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.15% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $48,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. 159,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,305. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

