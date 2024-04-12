Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $4.22 Million in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TATT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.