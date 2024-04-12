Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 557,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

