Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,520 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

