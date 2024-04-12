Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 5,083 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,111,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,056,668. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

