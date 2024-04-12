Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,987 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,660,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 1,609,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,759,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,574,016. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

