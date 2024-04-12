Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. 2,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTAL. Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 455.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.