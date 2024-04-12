MetisDAO Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $81.55 or 0.00117327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $428.17 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013161 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,574.62 or 1.00100365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011148 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.63372212 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $17,619,993.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

