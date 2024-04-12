Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Critical Analysis

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microchip Technology and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 10 0 2.67 Marvell Technology 0 1 19 0 2.95

Dividends

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $91.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $76.58, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Microchip Technology pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 27.59% 45.59% 19.03% Marvell Technology -16.95% 4.96% 3.48%

Risk and Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.72 $2.24 billion $4.28 20.86 Marvell Technology $5.51 billion 11.25 -$933.40 million ($1.08) -66.23

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Marvell Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

