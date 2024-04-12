Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $465.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.52.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $427.93 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 164,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

