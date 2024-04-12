Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.