Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

MBLY stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $148,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $82,304,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $77,203,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

