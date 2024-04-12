Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 206,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

